Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBTX. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IBTX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 133,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

