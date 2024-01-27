Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2547 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

IFNNY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 168,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

