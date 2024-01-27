Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,768 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.35% of Ingles Markets worth $33,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 19.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,001. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

