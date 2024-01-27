Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSTZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 256,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 923,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 690,261 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 275,559 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

