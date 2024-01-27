Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of BSTZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.28.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
