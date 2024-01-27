Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Acquires 32,797 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Sharon Mary Collins acquired 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £20,006.17 ($25,420.80).

Shares of BRCK stock opened at GBX 63.20 ($0.80) on Friday. Brickability Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

