Insider Buying: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Acquires 67,546 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $847,702.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,527,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,816,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,102.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.