Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

