Insider Buying: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.03.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
