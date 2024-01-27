Insider Buying: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Director Buys $9,999,990.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

