Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BlackRock Stock Down 0.4 %
BLK stock opened at $787.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.09.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.