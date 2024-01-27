Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) SVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,751,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,924. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $24,457,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 624,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.