Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells 317 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TER stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

