Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.