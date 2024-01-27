Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells 9,708 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28.
Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE WMT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after buying an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.