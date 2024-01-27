Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

