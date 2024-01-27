Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.57. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

