Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

INTC traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,366 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

