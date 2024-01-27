Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th (NASDAQ:INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 29th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, January 29th.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBS opened at $0.22 on Friday. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.51.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.23% and a negative net margin of 510.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

