Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $91.74. 1,080,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $700,342.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $700,342.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,073 shares of company stock worth $19,099,546. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

