International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.