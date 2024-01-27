International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,890,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.
IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.85.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
