International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 1,182,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $108,968,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.26. 1,802,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $116.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

