International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 459,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 503,517 shares.The stock last traded at $52.76 and had previously closed at $51.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $231,005 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in International Seaways by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

