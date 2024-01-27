International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 55,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.69.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
