International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock remained flat at $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday. 55,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.