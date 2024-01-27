Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $432.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $432.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.60.

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average of $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after buying an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

