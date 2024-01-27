Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 27,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,867. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

