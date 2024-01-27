Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,654. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.