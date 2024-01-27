Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,654. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

