Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.74

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 1446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

