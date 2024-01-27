Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.74

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.74 and last traded at $99.74, with a volume of 1446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
