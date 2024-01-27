Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. 2,933,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.