Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.23.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. 2,933,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 31.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 88,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 31.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Invesco by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

