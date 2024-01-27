Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $19.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,933,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

