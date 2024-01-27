Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.69

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 17345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $726.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 296.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

