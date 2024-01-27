Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 566.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 366.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 403.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.08. 238,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

