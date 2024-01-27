Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.02

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.02 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 83669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

