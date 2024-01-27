iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.88. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 3,025,784 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

iQIYI Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

