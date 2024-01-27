iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 895.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,455 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

