iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Cut by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 172,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 10,094,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.98.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

