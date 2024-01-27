iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $894,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,543,000. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $98.07. 5,022,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,192,041. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

