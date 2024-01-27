iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $957,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,157 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.95. 854,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

