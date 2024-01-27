iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.77

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.77 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 24870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 2,941,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,440,000 after buying an additional 405,157 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

