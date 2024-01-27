iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,512,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. 4,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26. The company has a market cap of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

