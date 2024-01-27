iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.00

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.56, with a volume of 25719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

