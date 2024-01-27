iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

