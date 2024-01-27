iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. 1,704,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

