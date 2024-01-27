iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

IWD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,118. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

