iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $627.79

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $627.79 and last traded at $619.12, with a volume of 272921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $616.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

