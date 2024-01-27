iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEO stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 105,999 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

