iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Cut by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.81. 3,704,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,912,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

