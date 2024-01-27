Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.29

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 750203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5561036 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. Company insiders own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

