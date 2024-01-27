James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $35.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:JHX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.