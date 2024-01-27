Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $199,854.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00021105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,876.54 or 0.99890377 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011159 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00209481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00613769 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $195,692.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.