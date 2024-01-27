JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sector perform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.01 on Monday, hitting $395.29. 972,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,456. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.23.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

