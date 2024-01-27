Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,345,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

